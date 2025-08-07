Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Scary Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Halloween
Scary
Distortion
Grungy
Logo Animation
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Scary Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image
arkadixcore profile image
Created by arkadixcore
16exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Invoke the timeless allure of film noir with our Scary Logo Reveal template. This reveal creates a mesmerizing display, perfect for grabbing attention on screens. Feature your logo in a setting rife with intrigue and sophistication. Customizing colors is simple, ensuring your brand's identity shines through in every frame.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of arkadixcore
Clean Corporate Cubes Original Theme theme video
Clean Corporate Cubes
Edit
By milinkovic
7s
6
3
7
Embrace elegance and precision with our Clean Corporate Cubes reveal template. This video canvas offers a dance of rotating cubes leading to the grand unveil of your brand. Customize it with your corporate identity, colors, and message for a product showcase or business introduction that shines with clarity on every screen, from desktops to social media feeds.
Artistic Splash Reveal Original theme video
Artistic Splash Reveal
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
10
Dive into a world where color and movement bring your brand to life. The Artistic Splash Reveal template transforms your logo reveal into a vibrant, flowing masterpiece. Your logo springs from an expressive paint blot, capturing the essence of creation. This versatile motion graphics video fits seamlessly into projects needing a dash of artistry and can be customized to align with your narrative.
Modern Rotating Slideshow Original theme video
Modern Rotating Slideshow
Edit
By Goldenmotion
12s
21
27
6
Modern Rotating Slideshow is a short and fast After Effects template . A clean and professionally designed slideshow with energetically animated unfolding and rotating images that elegantly leads to a stylish logo reveal. This template contains 17 image/video placeholders, 1 logo placeholder and 7 editable titles. It's really easy to use and edit. A spectacular way to display your travelling, sports, events, fashion, products, holiday, vacation and portfolio photos. Simply create your next striking and creatively animated slideshow with this amazing AE template.
Digital Core Unveil Original Version 1 theme video
Digital Core Unveil
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
5
3
7
Unravel your brand story with precision using the Digital Core Unveil template. Perfect for dynamic businesses and startups, this template introduces your logo in a digital, cutting-edge style. Customizable to the core, match your brand's colors and tagline to leave a polished impression on YouTube, websites, and beyond.
Energy Burst Original theme video
Energy Burst
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
4
3
13
Unleash a surge of energy with every opening. Our Energy Burst template showcases your logo amidst a powerful explosion, bound to make viewers take notice. Tailor colors to your brand and add a tagline for a truly custom look. Ideal for any display, this template ensures your introduction hits with the force of a visual thunderclap in any promotional or presentation context.
Impact Explosion Reveal Original theme video
Impact Explosion Reveal
Edit
By PixBolt
9s
6
3
8
Captivate your audience with an explosive reveal of your brand. Our Impact Explosion Reveal template offers a dynamic blend of beauty and power as your logo bursts onto the screen, surrounded by mesmerizing particles. Tailor the experience with your unique tagline, fonts, and brand colors, ensuring an unforgettable introduction or a standalone showcase.
Box Typo Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Box Typo Lower Third 1
Edit
By Besed
7s
1
4
7
Enhance your video content with our Box Typo Lower Third template, made to make your mark. This template comes alive with strong typography and geometric finesse, easily customizable to introduce characters or themes. Dive into professional video editing with this essential, standout motion graphics addition.
Box Typo Lower Third 2 Original theme video
Box Typo Lower Third 2
Edit
By Besed
7s
1
4
4
Enhance your video content with our Box Typo Lower Third template, made to make your mark. This template comes alive with strong typography and geometric finesse, easily customizable to introduce characters or themes. Dive into professional video editing with this essential, standout motion graphics addition.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us