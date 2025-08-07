Menu
Scary Reveal
Created by arkadixcore
16exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Invoke the timeless allure of film noir with our Scary Logo Reveal template. This reveal creates a mesmerizing display, perfect for grabbing attention on screens. Feature your logo in a setting rife with intrigue and sophistication. Customizing colors is simple, ensuring your brand's identity shines through in every frame.
Similar templates
Best of arkadixcore
By milinkovic
7s
6
3
7
Embrace elegance and precision with our Clean Corporate Cubes reveal template. This video canvas offers a dance of rotating cubes leading to the grand unveil of your brand. Customize it with your corporate identity, colors, and message for a product showcase or business introduction that shines with clarity on every screen, from desktops to social media feeds.
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
10
Dive into a world where color and movement bring your brand to life. The Artistic Splash Reveal template transforms your logo reveal into a vibrant, flowing masterpiece. Your logo springs from an expressive paint blot, capturing the essence of creation. This versatile motion graphics video fits seamlessly into projects needing a dash of artistry and can be customized to align with your narrative.
By Goldenmotion
12s
21
27
6
Modern Rotating Slideshow is a short and fast After Effects template . A clean and professionally designed slideshow with energetically animated unfolding and rotating images that elegantly leads to a stylish logo reveal. This template contains 17 image/video placeholders, 1 logo placeholder and 7 editable titles. It's really easy to use and edit. A spectacular way to display your travelling, sports, events, fashion, products, holiday, vacation and portfolio photos. Simply create your next striking and creatively animated slideshow with this amazing AE template.
By milinkovic
8s
5
3
7
Unravel your brand story with precision using the Digital Core Unveil template. Perfect for dynamic businesses and startups, this template introduces your logo in a digital, cutting-edge style. Customizable to the core, match your brand's colors and tagline to leave a polished impression on YouTube, websites, and beyond.
By milinkovic
8s
4
3
13
Unleash a surge of energy with every opening. Our Energy Burst template showcases your logo amidst a powerful explosion, bound to make viewers take notice. Tailor colors to your brand and add a tagline for a truly custom look. Ideal for any display, this template ensures your introduction hits with the force of a visual thunderclap in any promotional or presentation context.
By PixBolt
9s
6
3
8
Captivate your audience with an explosive reveal of your brand. Our Impact Explosion Reveal template offers a dynamic blend of beauty and power as your logo bursts onto the screen, surrounded by mesmerizing particles. Tailor the experience with your unique tagline, fonts, and brand colors, ensuring an unforgettable introduction or a standalone showcase.
By Besed
7s
1
4
7
Enhance your video content with our Box Typo Lower Third template, made to make your mark. This template comes alive with strong typography and geometric finesse, easily customizable to introduce characters or themes. Dive into professional video editing with this essential, standout motion graphics addition.
By Besed
7s
1
4
4
