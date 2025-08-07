Scary Reveal

By Goldenmotion 12s 21 27 6

Modern Rotating Slideshow is a short and fast After Effects template . A clean and professionally designed slideshow with energetically animated unfolding and rotating images that elegantly leads to a stylish logo reveal. This template contains 17 image/video placeholders, 1 logo placeholder and 7 editable titles. It's really easy to use and edit. A spectacular way to display your travelling, sports, events, fashion, products, holiday, vacation and portfolio photos. Simply create your next striking and creatively animated slideshow with this amazing AE template.