Global Dispatch

Launch your news segment with a high-impact opener built for broadcast. This template pairs kinetic typography, split‑screen panels, and a signature world map and clock to deliver urgent, professional headlines fast. Use bold, editorial layouts, stacked titles, and sliding bar transitions to frame interviews, updates, and exclusives. Perfect for channels, stations, and creators who need a polished news promo or show intro that looks on-air ready. Fully customizable media and text let you tailor every scene while keeping a consistent, modern news style.