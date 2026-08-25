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Global Dispatch - Original - Poster image

Global Dispatch

00:26 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 27 videos · 15 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
News style
News & Journalism
Bold
Intro
12exports
rating
Launch your news segment with a high-impact opener built for broadcast. This template pairs kinetic typography, split‑screen panels, and a signature world map and clock to deliver urgent, professional headlines fast. Use bold, editorial layouts, stacked titles, and sliding bar transitions to frame interviews, updates, and exclusives. Perfect for channels, stations, and creators who need a polished news promo or show intro that looks on-air ready. Fully customizable media and text let you tailor every scene while keeping a consistent, modern news style.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us