Bell & Like 6

Drive engagement with a clean, bold YouTube subscribe animation designed as a transparent overlay. This minimal, flat-design CTA features a strong headline banner supported by recognizable platform icons for likes and notifications. Easily customize copy, fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand. The energetic slide and wipe motion grabs attention without obstructing content, making it perfect for outros, mid‑roll prompts, and overlay use across any video. Deliver a clear call to action in seconds and keep viewers focused on what matters—growing your channel.