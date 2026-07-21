Bold Blocks - Post
00:18 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 22 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
6exports
Make your message pop with a bold, modern grid promo. This template blends oversized typography with dynamic, rounded cards to showcase photos and videos in a vibrant slideshow. Smooth slide-ins and staggered tile reveals keep the pace energetic, while color and text controls make branding effortless. Drop in your media, update a few headlines, and finish with a clean logo scene that cements recall. Perfect for social ads, event teasers, product highlights, and quick brand stories across feeds.
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