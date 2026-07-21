Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bold Blocks - Post - Original - Poster image

Bold Blocks - Post

00:18 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 22 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Bold
Promo
Slideshow
Rounded rectangle
Title sequence
6exports
rating
Make your message pop with a bold, modern grid promo. This template blends oversized typography with dynamic, rounded cards to showcase photos and videos in a vibrant slideshow. Smooth slide-ins and staggered tile reveals keep the pace energetic, while color and text controls make branding effortless. Drop in your media, update a few headlines, and finish with a clean logo scene that cements recall. Perfect for social ads, event teasers, product highlights, and quick brand stories across feeds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us