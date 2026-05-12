Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Mosaic Pop - Post - Original - Poster image

Mosaic Pop - Post

00:16 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 32 videos · 2 images · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Bold
Flat design
Intro
Slide-in
6exports
rating
Bring your visuals to life with a vibrant, mosaic-style promo that pops. This template blends bold typography, colorful sliding panels, and a rhythmic grid of photos to create an eye‑catching opener or ad. Customize headlines, swap images, and finish with your logo for instant brand recall. The energetic pacing and clean flat design make it ideal for campaigns, announcements, product drops, and event teasers. No advanced skills required—just plug in your content and export a polished video ready for social feeds and ads.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us