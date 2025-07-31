Menu
Box Typo Lower Third 7
Created by Besed
7exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Enhance your video content with our Box Typo Lower Third template, made to make your mark. This template comes alive with strong typography and geometric finesse, easily customizable to introduce characters or themes. Dive into professional video editing with this essential, standout motion graphics addition.
8s
5
5
16
Strengthen your videos with a touch of modern elegance. Our fashion-forward Arrow Lower Third adds a layer of sleek, contemporary style to your content. Customize fonts, colors, and include your logo in unique animations that give your brand a high-end feel. Perfect for any platform, this lower third nudge your viewers with stylish information, making every frame count.
By starlight_motion
8s
6
4
6
Elevate your video's opening with our Artistic Scribble Title template, merging bold typography with hand-drawn scribbles. Perfect for intros, this design-driven template allows you to customize text, fonts, and colors, ensuring a unique and engaging start to your content. Create a lively, artistic vibe, effortlessly setting up the story or message with a professional, stylish touch.
By starlight_motion
7s
6
4
6
By starlight_motion
7s
6
4
7
By starlight_motion
7s
6
4
6
By starlight_motion
8s
6
5
6
By starlight_motion
7s
6
4
5
By HannaDarling
6s
1
2
8
Revitalize your content's introduction with our Cyber Style Title template, designed for the forward-thinking creator. These motion graphics exude a futuristic aura perfect for gaming channels, tech vlogs, or sci-fi segments. With neon accents and glitch effects, easily personalize the text, fonts, and colors to brand your video with a unique digital signature.
