Chic Flick Story 7
Created by Besed
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
2videos
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Your story deserves the spotlight in our Chic Flick Story template, where black meets white with a sprinkle of magic particles. Vertical videos are taking over, and this customizable gem fits just right, whether you're targeting Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok. Add your personal touch with photos, clips, custom text, and splash your brand's color palette for an unforgettable narrative.
Similar templates
Best of Besed
By arkadixcore
9s
2
2
5
Step into the world of classic elegance with our Noir Reveal template, perfect for commanding attention on YouTube or Facebook. This noir-themed reveal is waiting for your logo to take center stage, enshrouded in mystery and style. Customize the colors to match your brand for a ready-to-publish video. Whether it's an intro, outro, or stand-alone piece, seize the spotlight with a sophisticated touch.
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
11
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with the Light Logo Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
By MotionBank21
6s
6
3
17
Start your videos with a bang using the Snap Start Intro template. Designed for maximum impact, this energetic burst into the scene is perfect for product launches, events, or company intros. The crisp motion sets the right tone and keeps viewers dialed in. Plus, customize fonts, colors, and logos to match your brand's vibe. Create a masterpiece that makes your content pop from the very first frame!
By 12artlife12
6s
9
3
12
Set the stage with a radiant glow and make your brand shine with our Light Trace Intro template. Watch in awe as your logo begins as a glowing outline before blossoming into full brilliance. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to create a striking intro or a robust stand-alone video. This display brings a sleek, light-filled showcase to the forefront, captivating viewers and brightening your brand's image.
By motionsparrow
9s
1
5
11
Infuse your brand narrative with a burst of creativity using the 3D Sketch School Intro template! Introduce your content with hand-drawn animations and 3D pencil sketches tailored for educational materials or children's videos. Effortlessly incorporate your logo, images, videos, and customized text to create a ready-to-publish video that's playful, vibrant, and captivating.
By 12artlife12
10s
7
2
4
Step into the future with our Digital Pulse Reveal template, where your logo becomes the centerpiece in a showcase of digital mastery. A perfect choice for tech enthusiasts, innovative startups, and dynamic presentations, this template allows you to color-customize and add your logo for a tailored experience. Your brand's reveal will be nothing short of spectacular, ensuring a lasting impression.
By MotionBank21
8s
7
3
11
Intrigue viewers with a refined reveal using this Clean Fold Unveil template. Tailor the sleek animation to match your brand, adjusting colors and fonts as your logo unfolds to display your message. Ideal for any display, this template shines in settings from social media to professional presentations, providing a stylish introduction or closure to your content.
By igorilla
10s
2
3
10
Transform your brand introduction into a fluid symphony with Clean Waves Reveal, where artistry and corporate identity converge. Experience your logo taking center stage against a backdrop of serene blue waves, crafted in perfect paper folds. Personalize with your chosen fonts, colors, and tagline to captivate your audience on every screen. It's a reveal that's rooted in elegance and designed for impact.
