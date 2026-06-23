Youtube intro for cooking channel
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ClickToSub 6 - Original - Poster image

ClickToSub 6

00:04 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Subscribe animation
Outro
YouTube
Minimal
Call-out graphic
6exports
rating
Drive more engagement with a clean, transparent subscribe prompt tailored for YouTube. This bold, minimal overlay features a central rounded button with a recognizable play icon and a responsive like control beneath it. Drop it over any footage to encourage viewers to subscribe and like without blocking your content. Easily customize colors, fonts, and text to match your channel branding. Smooth pop-in and subtle bounce motion keep attention on the call-to-action while staying polished and professional. Ideal for creators who want a fast, effective on-screen CTA that looks great everywhere.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us