Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Halloween Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Colorful Story 15

Templates
/
Branding
Portrait
6-15s
Frame
Grid
Gradient
Shape
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Colorful Story 15 - Original - Poster image
Besed profile image
Created by Besed
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
1text
1font
1audio
Capture your audience with the dynamic flow of our Colorful Story template. Specially crafted for social sensations like Instagram Stories and TikTok, this template features lively transitions and vivid gradients. Easily upload photos and videos, customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and create a vertical masterpiece that pops off the screen.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Pop Title 1 Vertical Original theme video
Pop Title 1 Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
15s
2
3
8
The first template in the Pop Title Series! Fancy short animated text!
Pop Title 2 Vertical Original theme video
Pop Title 2 Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
15s
4
5
15
The second template in the Pop Title Series! Fancy short animated text!
Dynamic Brand Showcase - Vertical Original theme video
Dynamic Brand Showcase - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
12s
21
32
13
Tell your brand's story with style using the Dynamic Brand Showcase template. Perfect for presentations and advertising, this slideshow seamlessly blends your text, images, and videos into a sleek, compelling narrative. Customize colors, fonts, and animations to reflect your brand's identity with a professional edge. Get ready to craft and publish a modern masterpiece!
Minimal Line Logo - Vertical Original theme video
Minimal Line Logo - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
7s
9
3
9
Present your brand with a sleek and modern twist using our Minimal Line Logo reveal template. Ideal for business slideshows and corporate presentations, it sets the stage for a polished and contemporary image. Customize fonts and colors to fit your company's personality, then watch as your logo and tagline materialize with professional elegance. Ready for big screens and high-impact events, this video ensures your brand stands out.
Modern Vertical Story Promo 2 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 2
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
4
8
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Modern Vertical Story Promo 3 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 3
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
8
11
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Modern Vertical Story Promo 6 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 6
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
4
11
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Modern Vertical Story Promo 5 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 5
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
5
9
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Halloween Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us