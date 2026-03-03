Youtube intro for cooking channel
Impact Sprint - Post - Original - Poster image

Impact Sprint - Post

00:19 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 2 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Title sequence
Bold
Intro
6exports
rating
Bring maximum impact to your feed with a high‑energy stomp promo built around bold, kinetic typography and fast panel wipes. This portrait video template is perfect for teasers, product highlights, and brand announcements. Drop in your media, edit punchy headlines, tweak colors and fonts, and finish with a clean logo lockup. A dark, textured backdrop and neon accents add grit and attitude while keeping your message front and center. Ideal for social ads and intros when you need speed, clarity, and style—without sacrificing flexibility.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Besed profile image
Besed
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Urban Opener - Post
By Besed
00:17
Urban Opener - Post Original theme video
Modern Dynamic Opener - Post
By Besed
00:18
Modern Dynamic Opener - Post Original theme video
Dynamic Stomp Motion - Post
By Promak
00:19
Dynamic Stomp Motion - Post Original theme video
Minimal Stomp Promo - Post
By Promak
00:19
Minimal Stomp Promo - Post Original theme video
Impact Short Stomp - Post
By Goldenmotion
00:07
Impact Short Stomp - Post Original theme video
Impact Motion Stomp - Post
By Goldenmotion
00:12
Impact Motion Stomp - Post Original theme video
Rhythmic Motion Intro - Post
By Promak
00:23
Rhythmic Motion Intro - Post Original theme video
Power Opener - Post
By Harchenko
00:15
Power Opener - Post Original theme video
