Impact Sprint - Post

Bring maximum impact to your feed with a high‑energy stomp promo built around bold, kinetic typography and fast panel wipes. This portrait video template is perfect for teasers, product highlights, and brand announcements. Drop in your media, edit punchy headlines, tweak colors and fonts, and finish with a clean logo lockup. A dark, textured backdrop and neon accents add grit and attitude while keeping your message front and center. Ideal for social ads and intros when you need speed, clarity, and style—without sacrificing flexibility.