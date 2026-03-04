Youtube intro for cooking channel
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Impact Sprint - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Impact Sprint - Vertical

00:19 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 2 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Intro
Bold
Title sequence
73exports
rating
Launch high-impact vertical promos with a stomp style opener built for speed and clarity. This template combines bold kinetic typography, sliding color panels, stacked text moments, and gritty texture over a dark, neon-accented palette. Seamlessly swap your images and headlines, then finish strong with a clean logo scene. Perfect for Reels, Shorts, and Stories, it delivers attention-grabbing intros, teasers, and quick highlight edits. No footage timing tweaks required—just drop in your assets, adjust colors and fonts, and export a polished, energetic opener in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Besed profile image
Besed
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Modern Dynamic Opener - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:18
Modern Dynamic Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Urban Opener - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:17
Urban Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Dynamic Quick Opener 1 - Vertical
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:16
Dynamic Quick Opener 1 - Vertical Original theme video
Adrenaline Flow - Vertical
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:18
Adrenaline Flow - Vertical Original theme video
Quick Promo Showcase - Vertical
By Besed
Edit
00:18
Quick Promo Showcase - Vertical Original theme video
Modern Urban Style - Vertical
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:22
Modern Urban Style - Vertical Original theme video
Active Style Opener
By bvp_pix
Edit
00:24
Active Style Opener Original theme video
Impact Short Stomp - Vertical
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:07
Impact Short Stomp - Vertical Original theme video
