Impact Sprint - Vertical

Launch high-impact vertical promos with a stomp style opener built for speed and clarity. This template combines bold kinetic typography, sliding color panels, stacked text moments, and gritty texture over a dark, neon-accented palette. Seamlessly swap your images and headlines, then finish strong with a clean logo scene. Perfect for Reels, Shorts, and Stories, it delivers attention-grabbing intros, teasers, and quick highlight edits. No footage timing tweaks required—just drop in your assets, adjust colors and fonts, and export a polished, energetic opener in minutes.