Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Modern Title 3

Templates
/
Youtuber
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Modern Title 3 - Original - Poster image
Besed profile image
Created by Besed
7exports
7 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
3texts
1font
1audio
Introducing our Modern Title animation, designed to usher in your video's message with style and grace. This multipurpose title template blends clean visuals with fluid motion, ensuring professional presentations every time. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, you’ll have the freedom to create a unique opening that captivates your audience from the first second.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
RGB Dynamic Title 9 Original theme video
RGB Dynamic Title 9
Edit
By Besed
7s
1
6
18
Dominate the screen with bold colors and rapid motion using our RGB Dynamic Title template. Crafted for modern video projects, it lets you showcase your dual logos in the most dynamic way possible. Tailor the fonts, colors, and text to align with your brand and create that perfect first impression. This template lays the foundation for an intriguing narrative that captivates from the get-go.
RGB Dynamic Title 8 Original theme video
RGB Dynamic Title 8
Edit
By Besed
7s
1
5
15
Dominate the screen with bold colors and rapid motion using our RGB Dynamic Title template. Crafted for modern video projects, it lets you showcase your dual logos in the most dynamic way possible. Tailor the fonts, colors, and text to align with your brand and create that perfect first impression. This template lays the foundation for an intriguing narrative that captivates from the get-go.
RGB Dynamic Title 6 Original theme video
RGB Dynamic Title 6
Edit
By Besed
7s
1
6
17
Dominate the screen with bold colors and rapid motion using our RGB Dynamic Title template. Crafted for modern video projects, it lets you showcase your dual logos in the most dynamic way possible. Tailor the fonts, colors, and text to align with your brand and create that perfect first impression. This template lays the foundation for an intriguing narrative that captivates from the get-go.
RGB Dynamic Title 5 Original theme video
RGB Dynamic Title 5
Edit
By Besed
6s
1
5
15
Dominate the screen with bold colors and rapid motion using our RGB Dynamic Title template. Crafted for modern video projects, it lets you showcase your dual logos in the most dynamic way possible. Tailor the fonts, colors, and text to align with your brand and create that perfect first impression. This template lays the foundation for an intriguing narrative that captivates from the get-go.
RGB Dynamic Title 4 Original theme video
RGB Dynamic Title 4
Edit
By Besed
6s
1
6
18
Dominate the screen with bold colors and rapid motion using our RGB Dynamic Title template. Crafted for modern video projects, it lets you showcase your dual logos in the most dynamic way possible. Tailor the fonts, colors, and text to align with your brand and create that perfect first impression. This template lays the foundation for an intriguing narrative that captivates from the get-go.
RGB Dynamic Title 3 Original theme video
RGB Dynamic Title 3
Edit
By Besed
6s
1
5
16
Dominate the screen with bold colors and rapid motion using our RGB Dynamic Title template. Crafted for modern video projects, it lets you showcase your dual logos in the most dynamic way possible. Tailor the fonts, colors, and text to align with your brand and create that perfect first impression. This template lays the foundation for an intriguing narrative that captivates from the get-go.
RGB Dynamic Title 2 Original theme video
RGB Dynamic Title 2
Edit
By Besed
7s
1
5
15
Dominate the screen with bold colors and rapid motion using our RGB Dynamic Title template. Crafted for modern video projects, it lets you showcase your dual logos in the most dynamic way possible. Tailor the fonts, colors, and text to align with your brand and create that perfect first impression. This template lays the foundation for an intriguing narrative that captivates from the get-go.
RGB Dynamic Title 1 Original theme video
RGB Dynamic Title 1
Edit
By Besed
6s
1
4
12
Dominate the screen with bold colors and rapid motion using our RGB Dynamic Title template. Crafted for modern video projects, it lets you showcase your dual logos in the most dynamic way possible. Tailor the fonts, colors, and text to align with your brand and create that perfect first impression. This template lays the foundation for an intriguing narrative that captivates from the get-go.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us