Quoteline 3
00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Showcase impactful words with a clean, transparent quote title. This minimal motion title highlights a short quote and author with bold typography and a crisp accent block. Use it as a standalone overlay or to open your videos with style. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand. The smooth staggered motion and uncluttered layout keep attention on your message, making it ideal for social clips, presentations, and professional content.
