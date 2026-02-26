Quoteline 7

Elevate your message with a clean, transparent quote title designed for professional videos. This minimal motion title highlights a bold headline, a supporting line, a standout quote icon, and a subtle author credit with an animated progress bar. It’s perfect for social clips, presentations, intros, reels, and brand storytelling. Customize fonts, colors, and text in seconds to match your style. The transparent background makes it easy to overlay on any footage or solid color, keeping your visuals crisp and consistent across platforms.