Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Stylish Lower Third 12
Created by Besed
6exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
3texts
1font
1audio
Introduce a sleek, modern element to your video with our Stylish Lower Third template. With dynamic animations perfect for energetic visuals, this template can give any project a clean, contemporary look. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand and get ready to elevate your video's visual appeal and professionalism.
Similar templates
Best of Besed
By Besed
5s
1
2
5
Celebrate the season with our Elegant Christmas Title, perfect for bringing that warm, festive joy to your visuals. Smooth animations and customizable text, fonts, and colors, allow you to tailor this multipurpose template to your holiday content. Whether adding cheer to ads or presentations, this video is a captivating component in your editing process.
By Besed
6s
1
2
5
Celebrate the season with our Elegant Christmas Title, perfect for bringing that warm, festive joy to your visuals. Smooth animations and customizable text, fonts, and colors, allow you to tailor this multipurpose template to your holiday content. Whether adding cheer to ads or presentations, this video is a captivating component in your editing process.
By Besed
5s
1
2
5
Celebrate the season with our Elegant Christmas Title, perfect for bringing that warm, festive joy to your visuals. Smooth animations and customizable text, fonts, and colors, allow you to tailor this multipurpose template to your holiday content. Whether adding cheer to ads or presentations, this video is a captivating component in your editing process.
By Besed
4s
1
2
5
Celebrate the season with our Elegant Christmas Title, perfect for bringing that warm, festive joy to your visuals. Smooth animations and customizable text, fonts, and colors, allow you to tailor this multipurpose template to your holiday content. Whether adding cheer to ads or presentations, this video is a captivating component in your editing process.
By Besed
5s
1
8
14
Bring a cutting-edge touch to your presentations with our Corporate QR Code template. Designed for the modern professional, it combines your logo with a dynamic QR code reveal, enhancing your brand’s digital sophistication. Customize the text, fonts, colors, and images to seamlessly match your company’s identity. Impress your audience with this sleek animation, a perfect building block for your next video project.
By Besed
5s
1
7
14
Bring a cutting-edge touch to your presentations with our Corporate QR Code template. Designed for the modern professional, it combines your logo with a dynamic QR code reveal, enhancing your brand’s digital sophistication. Customize the text, fonts, colors, and images to seamlessly match your company’s identity. Impress your audience with this sleek animation, a perfect building block for your next video project.
By Besed
4s
1
8
13
Bring a cutting-edge touch to your presentations with our Corporate QR Code template. Designed for the modern professional, it combines your logo with a dynamic QR code reveal, enhancing your brand’s digital sophistication. Customize the text, fonts, colors, and images to seamlessly match your company’s identity. Impress your audience with this sleek animation, a perfect building block for your next video project.
By Besed
5s
1
6
9
Bring a cutting-edge touch to your presentations with our Corporate QR Code template. Designed for the modern professional, it combines your logo with a dynamic QR code reveal, enhancing your brand’s digital sophistication. Customize the text, fonts, colors, and images to seamlessly match your company’s identity. Impress your audience with this sleek animation, a perfect building block for your next video project.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help