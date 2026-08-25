Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Liquid Loop Gradient Poster - Post - Original - Poster image

Liquid Bento - Post

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Blob shape
Looping
Morphing shapes
6exports
rating
Bring your message to life with a clean, modern motion title. This looping, flat‑design animation features smooth, morphing liquid blobs over a dark backdrop, framed by a sleek rounded rectangle. The minimal layout makes headlines shine while gradient colors add a polished, contemporary touch. Perfect for social posts, promos, chapter openers, or ambient loops, it delivers calm, fluid motion without distractions. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match any brand. Create striking titles or a seamless animated background that feels elegant, relaxed, and on‑trend.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us