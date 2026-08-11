Tile Tempo 2 - Square

Make your message pop with a bold, geometric title sequence. This flat-design template uses vibrant colors, nested diamond frames, and a clean central title bar to showcase short headlines in quick succession. It’s perfect for eye‑catching intros, social posts, and brand announcements. Customize text, colors, and audio to match your style, then export a striking square video that grabs attention instantly. With smooth, energetic motion and a playful vibe, your key points land clearly and memorably—no footage required.