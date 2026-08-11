Tile Tempo 6 - Square
00:16 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Bring your message to life with a playful, geometric title sequence. This flat-design template features a centered hexagon frame, a bold title bar, and soft pastel colors for a clean, modern look. Ideal for intros, promos, and social posts, it delivers energetic, slide-in motion with rotating shapes to keep viewers engaged. Easily customize multiple headline scenes, choose your palette, and match fonts to your brand. With square formatting and eye-catching rhythm, it’s a fast way to produce stylish, on-brand titles that pop on any feed.
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