Energy Field Music Visualizer Vol 02

Turn your music into mesmerizing visuals with a circular, audio‑reactive visualizer. A glowing energy field surrounds your logo and track info while a clean player bar with timer keeps viewers engaged. The 3D orb, neon beams and LED‑style grid create a futuristic stage that fits singles, albums, channels or livestreams. Personalize colors, text and logo, and let the spectrum pulse perfectly to your beat for YouTube, promos or background play. Fast to set up, stunning in motion, and built to elevate your sound.