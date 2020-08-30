HR stylish promo Employee Interview
00:31 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 4 images · 12 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
102exports
Promote open roles and elevate employer branding with a clean, modern promo built from bold titles, minimal layouts and smooth animations. Rounded cards keep information structured, while color accents and subtle highlights draw attention to key points. Drop in your logo, team images and job details, then finish with a clear call to action and website. Perfect for recruitment, HR campaigns, corporate communications and interview spotlights—quick to set up and easy to adapt to any brand.
Pack (4)
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of bucketinfoo