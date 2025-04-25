3D Shapes Slide 2 - Vertical

Make a bold entrance with a vibrant 3D motion title. Glossy geometric shapes drift around a strong headline while kinetic typography pops into place. Ideal for openers, social posts, music visuals, and creative promos. Quickly customize the headline, subtext, fonts, colors, and soundtrack to match your brand. The responsive layout adapts beautifully to horizontal, vertical, square, and 4:5 formats so your message stands out everywhere. Fast to edit, playful in mood, and built to grab attention.