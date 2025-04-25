3D Shapes Slide 5 - Vertical
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
23exports
Bring your message to life with a bold 3D motion title. This playful, geometric opener pairs glossy shapes with a vibrant gradient backdrop and strong typography. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand. Smooth floating motion and energetic slides make it perfect for openers, social content, music visuals, and creative promos. Designed for fast customization and standout results across multiple formats, it helps your message pop in seconds.
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