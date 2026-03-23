Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Bold Orbit 1 - Original - Poster image

Bold Orbit 1

00:10 · 4K (2160x3840) · 30 fps · 1 video · 7 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Story video
Minimal
Bold
Background media
6exports
rating
Craft striking vertical titles that pop. This clean, minimal template blends bold typography with elegant 3D glass accents for a modern, premium look. Perfect for story video, promos, and openers, it keeps focus on your message with a refined two‑column layout and smooth kinetic type. Customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand in seconds. The dark backdrop and crisp highlights ensure excellent readability while the glass elements add depth and polish. Ideal for brands, creators, and agencies seeking a sleek, high‑impact vertical motion title.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us