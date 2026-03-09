Bold Orbit 6
00:10 · 4K (2160x3840) · 30 fps · 1 video · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Make bold, scroll-stopping story videos in seconds. This vertical motion title features oversized typography, clean minimal styling, and a modern two‑column layout that spotlights your message and visuals. Easily customize headline, subhead, body copy, and a side label. Swap in your own image or video and dial in brand colors and fonts. Smooth, staggered text builds and pop‑in animations deliver a crisp, professional finish—ideal for promos, intros, and reels across social platforms. Designed to be flexible, fast, and impactful so your content stands out with confident, high‑contrast design.
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