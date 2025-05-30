en
Minimal Modern Story 4
Created by bvp_pix
9exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
4videos
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Capture your wanderlust with our Minimal Modern Story template, designed for the mobile-first generation. Relive your journeys with a cinematic flair as your images and videos glide through smooth transitions adorned with elegant typography. Perfect for travel vlogs, vacation recaps, and more, this template lets you easily customize text, fonts, and colors to tell your unique story in a stylish, film-inspired presentation.
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
By bvp_pix
10s
1
7
10
By bvp_pix
10s
1
7
10
By bvp_pix
10s
1
6
11
By bvp_pix
10s
1
6
11
By bvp_pix
10s
1
7
12
By bvp_pix
10s
1
7
12
By bvp_pix
10s
1
8
12
By bvp_pix
10s
1
8
12
By bvp_pix
10s
1
8
14
By bvp_pix
10s
1
8
14
By Goldenmotion
12s
21
17
7
Captivate your audience with a Pulse of Motion reveal, where elegance meets evolution in a 3D animation spectacle. Customize with your own logo, image, and video content, all set against a cinematic backdrop that leads the eye in a dance of depth and movement. Elevate your introductions and showcase your brand with a flair that's uniquely yours.
By vivace_studio
13s
28
10
11
Elevate your content with a narrative that transitions smoothly from suspenseful text animation to a full scale visual feast of images, finishing with your brand's logo standing proud. This Elegant Frames Reveal template not only captivates but offers full customization logo, images, fonts, text, colors to ensure that your video stands out on any platform.
By Promak
13s
22
28
21
Create stunning introductions for your videos with our Clean Style Opener template. Designed for a seamless viewing experience, this template lets you combine images, video clips, and custom text with dynamic animations and vibrant visuals. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or professional presentations, it's sure to captivate your audience and set a professional tone from the very start.
