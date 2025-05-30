en
English
en
Minimal Modern Story 4

Templates
/
Branding
Portrait
6-15s
Frame
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
Technology
More details
Minimal Modern Story 4 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
bvp_pix profile image
Created by bvp_pix
9exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
4videos
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Capture your wanderlust with our Minimal Modern Story template, designed for the mobile-first generation. Relive your journeys with a cinematic flair as your images and videos glide through smooth transitions adorned with elegant typography. Perfect for travel vlogs, vacation recaps, and more, this template lets you easily customize text, fonts, and colors to tell your unique story in a stylish, film-inspired presentation.
