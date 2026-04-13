Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Nova Form 2 - Original - Poster image

Nova Form 2

00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Intro
Minimal
Mosaic
3D motion graphics
11exports
rating
Build a striking opener or short promo with a bold motion title set over a modern media grid. This minimal design pairs clean typography with a glossy 3D ribbon for a premium look on a dark backdrop. Easily customize text, fonts, colors, and replace the media tiles with your own photos or videos. Perfect for brand intros, product highlights, portfolios, and quick announcements. The balanced grid layout, rounded cards, and smooth, elegant motion keep the focus on your message while feeling fresh and contemporary. Make an impact in seconds with a polished, versatile template.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us