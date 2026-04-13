Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Nova Form 3 - Original - Poster image

Nova Form 3

00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
3D motion graphics
Rounded rectangle
6exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a modern 3D logo animation framed by a stylish grid of rounded media tiles. This clean, minimal design blends geometric cards with fluid, ribbon-like strokes on a dark backdrop for instant impact. Drop in your logo, swap media across multiple placeholders, and fine‑tune background and accent colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, idents, and quick channel bumpers, it delivers energetic motion with a strong center focus so your logo always takes the spotlight.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us