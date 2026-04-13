Nova Form 3

Showcase your brand with a modern 3D logo animation framed by a stylish grid of rounded media tiles. This clean, minimal design blends geometric cards with fluid, ribbon-like strokes on a dark backdrop for instant impact. Drop in your logo, swap media across multiple placeholders, and fine‑tune background and accent colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, idents, and quick channel bumpers, it delivers energetic motion with a strong center focus so your logo always takes the spotlight.