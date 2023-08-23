Sleek Elegance 2
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
291exports
Craft a polished opener or section card with this minimalist, elegant motion title. A calm two-column layout pairs a large headline and supporting text with a sleek sliding media panel. Soft, abstract wave backgrounds and subtle depth give it a refined, modern look. Customize fonts, colors, and media to match your brand while keeping the clean, monochrome aesthetic. Perfect for intros, interstitials, and outros when you need clarity and style without clutter.
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