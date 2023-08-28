Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sleek Elegance 6 - Original - Poster image

Sleek Elegance 6

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 6 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Promo
Elegant
Motion title
Fluid animation
425exports
rating
Create a refined promo in minutes with this sleek, type-led scene. A calm two-column layout pairs a large headline and copy with a clean media panel, set over a soft pastel gradient background. Customize multiple text fields, swap fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Smooth, fluid animation keeps the focus on your message without distractions, ideal for product launches, service highlights, announcements, or event teasers. Designed for clarity and elegance, this template delivers modern minimal style and professional polish for any brand.
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Sleek Elegance 6
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Sleek Elegance 6 Original theme video
Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us