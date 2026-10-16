Stomp Relay

Kick off your content with a fast, energetic opener built for impact. This stomp‑style design blends bold typography, clean minimal layouts, and slick transitions—slide‑ins, zoom punches, tile wipes, and kinetic text. Subtle film‑grain textures, duotone tints, and letterbox framing add polish, while grid mosaics and a text‑mask moment elevate the look. Easily customize headlines, swap in your own footage or photos, match brand colors, and finish with your logo lock‑up. Perfect for intros, title sequences, and short promos that demand pace, clarity, and contemporary style.