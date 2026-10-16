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Stomp Relay - Original - Poster image

Stomp Relay

00:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 28 videos · 1 image · 22 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Title sequence
Bold
Kinetic typography
8exports
rating
Kick off your content with a fast, energetic opener built for impact. This stomp‑style design blends bold typography, clean minimal layouts, and slick transitions—slide‑ins, zoom punches, tile wipes, and kinetic text. Subtle film‑grain textures, duotone tints, and letterbox framing add polish, while grid mosaics and a text‑mask moment elevate the look. Easily customize headlines, swap in your own footage or photos, match brand colors, and finish with your logo lock‑up. Perfect for intros, title sequences, and short promos that demand pace, clarity, and contemporary style.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us