Glowing Fractal Background

Transform your visuals with a mesmerizing animated background built from a glowing dot-matrix and organic fractal patterns. This digital, neon-rich design delivers a retro‑futuristic vibe that suits live events, presentations, streams, and video intros. The motion is smooth and seamless, with evolving clusters that drift across a dark field for striking contrast. Easily tailor the look with flexible color controls to match your brand or theme. Use it as a clean loopable backdrop, screen filler, or atmospheric layer behind titles, logos, and footage to add depth and energy without distraction.