Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glowing Fractal Background - Post - Original - Poster image

Glowing Fractal Background - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Digital
Dot grid
Neutral
Fractal noise
15exports
rating
Transform your visuals with a mesmerizing animated background built from a glowing dot-matrix and organic fractal patterns. This digital, neon-rich design delivers a retro‑futuristic vibe that suits live events, presentations, streams, and video intros. The motion is smooth and seamless, with evolving clusters that drift across a dark field for striking contrast. Easily tailor the look with flexible color controls to match your brand or theme. Use it as a clean loopable backdrop, screen filler, or atmospheric layer behind titles, logos, and footage to add depth and energy without distraction.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us