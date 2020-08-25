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Employee Testimonials Advertisement - Original - Poster image

Employee Testimonials Advertisement

00:45 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 5 images · 16 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Testimonial
Geometric
Corporate
217exports
rating
Showcase authentic employee stories with a clean, modern testimonial promo. This minimal, geometric slideshow pairs images with clear headlines, supportive subheads and longer copy, all set in a refined two-column layout. Angular panels, triangles and crisp line accents slide in smoothly to build each scene, culminating in a branded logo end card. Ideal for employer branding, case studies and hiring culture pieces, the flat design and balanced pacing keep the focus on your message. Easily customize colors, fonts, text and images to align with your brand and publish professional results fast.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us