Merge Glitch Reveal - Original - Poster image

Merge Glitch Reveal

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 3 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glitch
Outro
Partnership
771exports
rating
Showcase a powerful brand moment with a dual‑logo reveal that fuses into one identity. This energetic logo animation uses bold glitch artifacts, RGB splits, scan bars, and sliding panels to deliver a modern, digital feel. Start with two logos in a symmetrical layout, then merge to a centered logo and tagline for a clean finish. Ideal for collaborations, co‑branding, or merger announcements. Easily customize logos, tagline, and colors to match your brand. Perfect as an intro or outro across tech, agency, startup, and corporate content.
CuteRabbit profile image
CuteRabbit
Merge Glitch Reveal
By CuteRabbit
2K · 60fps
00:05
Merge Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Partnership Glitch Reveal
By CuteRabbit
2K · 60fps
00:05
Partnership Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Glitch Reveal
By CuteRabbit
2K · 60fps
00:05
Glitch Reveal Original theme video
