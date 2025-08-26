Merge Glitch Reveal

Showcase a powerful brand moment with a dual‑logo reveal that fuses into one identity. This energetic logo animation uses bold glitch artifacts, RGB splits, scan bars, and sliding panels to deliver a modern, digital feel. Start with two logos in a symmetrical layout, then merge to a centered logo and tagline for a clean finish. Ideal for collaborations, co‑branding, or merger announcements. Easily customize logos, tagline, and colors to match your brand. Perfect as an intro or outro across tech, agency, startup, and corporate content.