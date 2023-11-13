AI Tuxedo Reveal
00:22 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 3 images · 2 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
10.7Kexports
Elevate your brand with a cinematic hologram logo intro. A silhouetted figure activates a futuristic HUD, summoning a rotating digital globe that pulses with light, particles and energy beams before transforming into your logo and tagline. This tech-forward design blends 3D motion graphics, glow and glitch for a premium corporate look. Ideal for technology, startups and professional brands seeking an epic opener or refined outro. Easily customize text, logo and hologram styling to match your identity, and deliver a striking, modern introduction that commands attention.
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