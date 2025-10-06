Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Urban Street Titles

Templates
/
Branding
15-30s
Landscape
Camera
Urban
Titles
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Technology
More details
Urban Street Titles - Original - Poster image
Danimotions profile image
Created by Danimotions
9exports
23 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
11texts
2fonts
1audio
Evoke the nostalgic charm of classic cinema with our Urban Street Titles template. It starts with a vintage film projector flicker, then sweeps you into an aerial journey through bustling city streets. Words merge with the urban tapestry, mimicking asphalt markings, as your message unfolds like street poetry amid the cityscape. Personalize with your text, logo, and colors for an effect that's both original and deeply evocative.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Danimotions
Cinematic Pet Original theme video
Cinematic Pet
Edit
By S_WorX
17s
24
7
10
Infuse your brand's story with charm by choosing our customizable Cinematic Pet template, tailored to display your text, imagery, and video content with personality. Perfect for social media intros and beyond, this video template brings your message to life in a heartwarming manner. Dive into a full-screen experience that enchants your audience and reflects your unique style. Make every second count with colors and fonts that speak your vibe.
Futuristic Network Original theme video
Futuristic Network
Edit
By MotionDesk
23s
5
8
20
Elevate your video content with our Futuristic Network template. Enter a sci-fi space where flashing text reveals the interconnectedness in your brand. As the camera moves through this captivating environment, customize the text, logo, tagline, colors, and fonts to create a unique title that engages and informs your audience. With its multipurpose design, this ready-to-publish motion graphics video ensures your content connects and makes a lasting impression.
Magic Christmas Wishes New theme video
Magic Christmas Wishes
Edit
By EnjoystX
25s
3
6
11
Spread holiday cheer with the enchanting Magic Christmas Wishes template, where magic meets memories. Perfect for corporate holiday cards or personal greetings, this template lets you weave texts, logos, and brand colors into a festive story that will warm hearts and stay etched in minds. Tailored for the wide screen, your message of joy will shine in full festive glory.
Christmas Lights Titles Original theme video
Christmas Lights Titles
Edit
By S_WorX
28s
5
9
20
Send your Christmas wishes through this template!
Urban Style Intro Opener Original theme video
Urban Style Intro Opener
Edit
By Goldenmotion
25s
11
23
10
Urban Style Intro Opener is a versatile After Effects template with an eye-catching design, powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. The perfect intro or opener to your trailers, teasers, TV shows, commercials, promotions and upcoming event videos.
Modern Opener Original theme video
Modern Opener
Edit
By MR.Alex
22s
24
40
14
Modern Opener
Multiframe Urban Media Opener Original theme video
Multiframe Urban Media Opener
Edit
By Balalaika
22s
25
50
17
Multiframe Urban Media Opener is a new dynamic urban template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing trendy opener. This template contains 60 placeholders, 36 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, video blogs, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotions.
Urban Female T-Shirt Mockup Original theme video
Urban Female T-Shirt Mockup
Edit
By tinomotion
25s
4
3
4
Introducing our Urban Female T-Shirt Mockup template, a versatile and captivating video that showcases your product in style. Watch as a shirt floats in a dark room, illuminated by subtle lights, creating an air of mystery and intrigue. Capture your audience's attention and highlight the features and benefits of your product. With the ability to easily customize the logo, add images and choose colors, this multipurpose video template allows you to create a visual masterpiece that reflects your brand's identity. Get ready to publish a video that leaves a lasting impression and drives sales.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us