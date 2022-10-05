Forest - Lofi Chill Music Vis

Bring mellow vibes to your release with a lo‑fi forest music visualizer. A serene woodland scene with gentle light rays, fireflies and rippling reflections frames your logo and artist/track info. The audio‑reactive waveform dances to your music for a soothing, immersive look. Customize colors across trees, plants, water and accents to craft your ideal atmosphere. Perfect for chillhop, ambient and study beats on social platforms and channels.