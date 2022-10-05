Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Forest - Lofi Chill Music Vis - Original - Poster image

Forest - Lofi Chill Music Vis

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Lo-fi
Music
Nature
Audio reactive
3.9Kexports
rating
Bring mellow vibes to your release with a lo‑fi forest music visualizer. A serene woodland scene with gentle light rays, fireflies and rippling reflections frames your logo and artist/track info. The audio‑reactive waveform dances to your music for a soothing, immersive look. Customize colors across trees, plants, water and accents to craft your ideal atmosphere. Perfect for chillhop, ambient and study beats on social platforms and channels.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us