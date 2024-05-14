Social Story 6
15 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
4videos
1image
5texts
2fonts
1audio
Elevate your digital footprint with this Social Story template, perfect for showcasing your personal blog, spirited podcast, or chic online store. Its dynamic design is tailored to keep your audience hooked. Customize it with your logo, images, videos, text, and colors to create content that stands out in the ever-scrolling world of feeds.
Available formats
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of Ezome
Elevate your digital footprint with this Social Story template, perfect for showcasing your personal blog, spirited podcast, or chic online store. Its dynamic design is tailored to keep your audience hooked. Customize it with your logo, images, videos, text, and colors to create content that stands out in the ever-scrolling world of feeds.
Elevate your digital footprint with this Social Story template, perfect for showcasing your personal blog, spirited podcast, or chic online store. Its dynamic design is tailored to keep your audience hooked. Customize it with your logo, images, videos, text, and colors to create content that stands out in the ever-scrolling world of feeds.
Elevate your digital footprint with this Social Story template, perfect for showcasing your personal blog, spirited podcast, or chic online store. Its dynamic design is tailored to keep your audience hooked. Customize it with your logo, images, videos, text, and colors to create content that stands out in the ever-scrolling world of feeds.
Elevate your digital footprint with this Social Story template, perfect for showcasing your personal blog, spirited podcast, or chic online store. Its dynamic design is tailored to keep your audience hooked. Customize it with your logo, images, videos, text, and colors to create content that stands out in the ever-scrolling world of feeds.
Elevate your digital footprint with this Social Story template, perfect for showcasing your personal blog, spirited podcast, or chic online store. Its dynamic design is tailored to keep your audience hooked. Customize it with your logo, images, videos, text, and colors to create content that stands out in the ever-scrolling world of feeds.
Elevate your digital footprint with this Social Story template, perfect for showcasing your personal blog, spirited podcast, or chic online store. Its dynamic design is tailored to keep your audience hooked. Customize it with your logo, images, videos, text, and colors to create content that stands out in the ever-scrolling world of feeds.