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Gala Drift - Original - Poster image

Gala Drift 1

00:33 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Elegant
Luxury
Glow
Sparkles
8exports
rating
Showcase your highlights with a luxurious, cinematic slideshow. This template pairs elegant gradient typography with a rich field of golden particles on a dark backdrop, creating a premium awards‑style ambiance. Smooth camera drift, floating sparkles and soft fades keep focus on your images and titles. Customize text, swap media across successive scenes, and fine‑tune colors to match any brand or event. Perfect for galas, nominees, honorees, showreels or upscale promos, it delivers a polished, celebratory presentation that feels exclusive and timeless.
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Log in
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us