Gala Drift 1

Showcase your highlights with a luxurious, cinematic slideshow. This template pairs elegant gradient typography with a rich field of golden particles on a dark backdrop, creating a premium awards‑style ambiance. Smooth camera drift, floating sparkles and soft fades keep focus on your images and titles. Customize text, swap media across successive scenes, and fine‑tune colors to match any brand or event. Perfect for galas, nominees, honorees, showreels or upscale promos, it delivers a polished, celebratory presentation that feels exclusive and timeless.