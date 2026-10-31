Gala Drift 2

Bring your nominees to life with an elegant, cinematic awards slideshow. This gold‑infused design pairs luminous particles with refined titles, creating a premium look for festivals, galas, and corporate recognition. Present each category with smooth, floating motion and clear two‑column layouts that spotlight your visuals. Perfect for event promo packages, on‑stage nominee rolls, and editorial intros, it’s fully customizable to your branding. Achieve a luxurious, atmospheric feel with glowing accents and polished typography—ideal for any awards‑style presentation.