3D Contour Illumination - Vertical
Created by Goldenmotion
138exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing the ultimate reveal with a blend of sophistication and energy using our meticulously designed 3D Contour Illumination template. Shift the focus towards your brand as elegant lines and intricate particle streams form your logo before the viewer's eyes. This fully customizable template awaits your logo and brand message, ready to be the engaging intro or singular visual statement you need.
By MotionBox
6s
4
3
8
Elevate your brand with sophistication using the Clean Rotating 3D Logo template. A minimalist, rotating 3D logo animation that transitions from the shadows into the spotlight, mirroring your business aspirations. The template's customization options, including logo, tagline, and color palette, cater to your unique branding needs. This template is your key to unforgettable intros or impactful standalone videos.
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
8
Illuminate your brand’s identity with our Bright Light Streaks template, which brings your logo to life. A dance of glowing light traces the contours of your logo, culminating in a brilliant burst of rays that commands attention. Customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors, and share your story in glory as the glossy reflection makes an indelible mark on the viewer’s mind.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
8
3
14
Elevate your brand presence with a dazzling display of shimmering lights in our Speed Rays Ident. Watch as the glowing edges trace your logo with electrifying energy, leading to a radiant reveal that's bound to leave an impression. Perfect for intros, outros, and any big announcement, this template lets you adjust fonts, colors, and taglines for that bespoke glow.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
8
Experience the high-impact entrance your brand deserves with our Shiny Contours Ident template. Watch as layers of shining contours build suspense until your logo bursts onto the screen with radiant reflections and light rays, capturing the essence of your brand in a sleek reveal. Customize colors, logo, and tagline for a video that's ready to dominate any platform with vibrancy and style.
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
8
Introduce your brand with a high-energy twist using the Distorted Glitch Ident template. Watch as your logo takes center stage, shape-shifting amidst a storm of digital glitches. The chaos halts abruptly, revealing your sharp logo with a sleek, reflective glide. Instantly add your logo, tagline, and brand colors to craft a dynamic video. Perfect for use as an electrifying intro or a high-octane outro on any platform.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
6
3
11
Introducing the Chaos Rays Ident, a reveal masterpiece, perfect for businesses seeking a striking introduction. Imagine a cosmic ballet where lines of light choreograph the grand entrance of your logo, settling into a symphony of brightness with a sleek sweep of gloss. Impress your audience with an outro that resonates or stand alone in the spotlight. It's your brand, basking in the glow; simply add your logo, tagline, and colors.
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
7
Introduce your brand with a burst of light and color in our Luminous Fusion Reveal template. Radiant lines and mirrored reflections surround your logo, converging into a luminescent masterpiece. This horizontal video is perfect for intros or standalone showcases, bringing your brand to life in a dynamic dance of color and light. Easily customize the colors to match your identity and make an impact.
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
10
Light shines from the outline of your brand in Minimalist Light Rays - Vertical, the perfect template to bookend social content. This minimalist template is drenched in atmosphere, full of subtle animations that exude an air of elegance and prestige.
