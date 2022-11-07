Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Rotating Outline - Post - Original - Poster image

3D Rotating Outline - Post

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Elegant
1.4Kexports
rating
Give your brand a refined entrance with a minimalist 3D logo outline reveal. This elegant logo animation traces your mark with sleek lines, then assembles a glossy, extruded emblem against a moody backdrop. Ideal for intros and outros, it features smooth motion, subtle lens flares and a clean, centered composition. Easily customize colors, background texture and tagline to match your identity. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this modern 3D motion graphics piece brings polish and clarity to any video.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us