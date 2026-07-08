Aurora Edge

Showcase your brand with a high-impact 3D logo reveal. This elegant, glossy animation assembles your mark from layered panels, accented by lens flares, dot‑grid detailing, and a long cinematic shadow. A clean gradient backdrop keeps focus on your logo, while an optional tagline reinforces your message. Fully customize colors, logo artwork, and fonts to match any identity. Ideal for intros and outros across YouTube, social, and corporate content, this template delivers professional polish in seconds—no advanced skills required.