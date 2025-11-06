Menu
Partnership 3D Contour Illumination
Created by Goldenmotion
8exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing the ultimate reveal, combining sophistication and energy with our meticulously designed Partnership 3D Contour Illumination template. Shift the focus to your brand as elegant lines and intricate particle streams form your logos right before the viewer’s eyes. This fully customizable template awaits your logos and brand message, ready to serve as a captivating intro or a singular visual statement.
Best of Goldenmotion
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
14
Introducing the ultimate reveal with a blend of sophistication and energy using our meticulously designed 3D Contour Illumination template. Shift the focus towards your brand as elegant lines and intricate particle streams form your logo before the viewer's eyes. This fully customizable template awaits your logo and brand message, ready to be the engaging intro or singular visual statement you need.
By mhakmal07
6s
3
3
11
Simple, Minimal, and effective Reveal animation video! Made Your Video Opener Incredible. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By MotionBox
6s
4
3
8
Elevate your brand with sophistication using the Clean Rotating 3D Logo template. A minimalist, rotating 3D logo animation that transitions from the shadows into the spotlight, mirroring your business aspirations. The template's customization options, including logo, tagline, and color palette, cater to your unique branding needs. This template is your key to unforgettable intros or impactful standalone videos.
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
10
Animate your logo with this awesome style template!
By motionaceh
6s
5
3
5
Minimal Corporate is a clean, clear and creatively animated with a stylish looking logo reveal. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
7
Animate your logo with this awesome 3d style template! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
11
Present your brand in a captivating light with our high-definition 3D Contour Spectacle template, drawing viewers in with a spectacular reveal of lines that morph into your logo. The surge of particles tailors a unique representation of your presence, customizable with your colors and tagline. This ready-to-publish video sets a professional tone for your introductions or standalones on any platform.
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
8
Elevate your brand's visual identity with our stunning Stylish Brand Unveil animation. Watch as individual logo pieces dynamically come together from the edges of the screen, forming your complete logo in the center. A sleek rotational effect adds a transparent shine, enhancing the design with a professional touch. The sequence concludes with the tagline gracefully appearing beneath the logo, leaving a lasting impression. Perfect for modern and innovative brands!
