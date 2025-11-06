Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Partnership 3D Contour Illumination

Templates
/
Outro
Partnership 3D Contour Illumination - Original - Poster image
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
8exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing the ultimate reveal, combining sophistication and energy with our meticulously designed Partnership 3D Contour Illumination template. Shift the focus to your brand as elegant lines and intricate particle streams form your logos right before the viewer’s eyes. This fully customizable template awaits your logos and brand message, ready to serve as a captivating intro or a singular visual statement.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
3D Contour Illumination Original theme video
3D Contour Illumination
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
14
Introducing the ultimate reveal with a blend of sophistication and energy using our meticulously designed 3D Contour Illumination template. Shift the focus towards your brand as elegant lines and intricate particle streams form your logo before the viewer's eyes. This fully customizable template awaits your logo and brand message, ready to be the engaging intro or singular visual statement you need.
Minimal Stroke Original theme video
Minimal Stroke
Edit
By mhakmal07
6s
3
3
11
Simple, Minimal, and effective Reveal animation video! Made Your Video Opener Incredible. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Clean Rotating 3D Logo Original theme video
Clean Rotating 3D Logo
Edit
By MotionBox
6s
4
3
8
Elevate your brand with sophistication using the Clean Rotating 3D Logo template. A minimalist, rotating 3D logo animation that transitions from the shadows into the spotlight, mirroring your business aspirations. The template's customization options, including logo, tagline, and color palette, cater to your unique branding needs. This template is your key to unforgettable intros or impactful standalone videos.
Minimalist Light Rays - Horizontal Night theme video
Minimalist Light Rays - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
10
Animate your logo with this awesome style template!
Minimal Corporate Theme 04 theme video
Minimal Corporate
Edit
By motionaceh
6s
5
3
5
Minimal Corporate is a clean, clear and creatively animated with a stylish looking logo reveal. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
3D Logo Reveal Original theme video
3D Logo Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
7
Animate your logo with this awesome 3d style template! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
3D Contour Spectacle Simple theme video
3D Contour Spectacle
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
11
Present your brand in a captivating light with our high-definition 3D Contour Spectacle template, drawing viewers in with a spectacular reveal of lines that morph into your logo. The surge of particles tailors a unique representation of your presence, customizable with your colors and tagline. This ready-to-publish video sets a professional tone for your introductions or standalones on any platform.
Stylish Brand Unveil Original theme video
Stylish Brand Unveil
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
8
Elevate your brand's visual identity with our stunning Stylish Brand Unveil animation. Watch as individual logo pieces dynamically come together from the edges of the screen, forming your complete logo in the center. A sleek rotational effect adds a transparent shine, enhancing the design with a professional touch. The sequence concludes with the tagline gracefully appearing beneath the logo, leaving a lasting impression. Perfect for modern and innovative brands!
