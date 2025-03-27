en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Cinematic Reflective Intro - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
15-30s
Portrait
Gloss
Glow
Flare
Modern
Elegant
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Cinematic Reflective Intro - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:16
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
15exports
16 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Set the stage for a memorable reveal with our Cinematic Reflective Intro template. Featuring a smooth title entry that transitions to a radiant 3D logo, this animation builds suspense and delivers a premium brand showcase. Fit for cinematic trailers or high-end promotions, customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors effortlessly. Make an impact with a video that's polished, professional, and ready to premiere.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Original
Original
Edit
Luminous Fire
Luminous Fire
Edit
Logo Text
Logo Text
Edit
Luminous Green
Luminous Green
Edit
Blue Radiance
Blue Radiance
Edit
Simple
Simple
Edit
Violet Glow
Violet Glow
Edit
Golden Aura
Golden Aura
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us