Clean Outline 3d Logo 2 - Square

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimalist 3D outline logo reveal. This modern ident traces your mark with elegant line drawing, extrudes it in depth, and finishes with a bold long shadow. A subtle lens-flare backdrop and smooth motion keep the focus on your logo and tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, it’s easy to tailor with controls for colors, outline thickness, size, and more. Works beautifully across multiple formats to fit your channel, presentation, or campaign.