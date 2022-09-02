Clean Outline 3D Logo 3 - Horizontal
00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
94.2Kexports
Launch your brand with a clean, minimalist 3D logo reveal. This modern animation builds your mark from sleek outlines into a bold extruded form, accented by a refined long shadow and subtle lens flare. Designed for intros and outros, it features smooth, elegant motion and a monochrome aesthetic that suits any identity. Easily customize background, borders, logo color treatment, and tagline to match your branding. Perfect for agencies, creators, and businesses seeking a polished logo animation with 3D motion graphics style and contemporary simplicity.
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