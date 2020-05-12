Fast Intro Opener

Kick off your video with a fast, energetic opener that blends bold titles, rhythmic cuts, and vibrant media. This stomp-style promo features smooth zoom-burst transitions, tasteful light leaks, a short mosaic moment, and a polished logo reveal with tagline. Ideal for brand promos, portfolios, product teasers, and highlight reels. Easily replace text, drop in your images or video, adjust colors, and render a sleek HD intro that grabs attention from the first frame.