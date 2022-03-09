Fast Stomp Opener 4 - Post

Kick off your content with a punchy stomp opener built around bold kinetic typography, fast transitions, and stylish light leaks. This versatile template cycles through multiple media scenes before landing on a clean logo and tagline reveal. Glitch accents, letterbox framing, and vibrant color help your message stand out on social, ads, trailers, or brand promos. Easily customize titles, colors, and media to match your identity and get a professional, modern intro in minutes.