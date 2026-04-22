Flare Assembly - Post

Showcase your brand with a refined 3D logo reveal. This template assembles glass-like fragments into a polished mark, enhanced by lens flares, light rays, and halftone dot patterns over a soft gradient backdrop. Ideal for intros or outros, it keeps focus on your logo and tagline with elegant, minimal styling. Easily customize colors for the background, flares, shadows, and borders to match any brand. Smooth motion and glossy highlights deliver a premium finish that works across social posts and videos. Make your identity stand out with a clean, modern reveal in seconds.